Advertisement

Reshaping emergency sessions

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House wants more of a say during states of emergency.

With an overwhelming majority, representatives passed a bill that would limit a state of emergency to 30 days.

If the governor thinks the state of emergency should remain, he or she can call in the state Legislature for a remote emergency session where they can confirm or veto a 30-day extension.

There have been a couple other bills with similar language that have passed the House and Senate, however this bill rolls back the governor’s rule-suspending powers and gives the assembly the authority to rescind State Health Officer orders.

The bill passed 73-19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Latest News

Sports - Bison Running Game
Sports - Bison Running Game
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News February 24 - Part 3