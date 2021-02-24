Reshaping emergency sessions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House wants more of a say during states of emergency.

With an overwhelming majority, representatives passed a bill that would limit a state of emergency to 30 days.

If the governor thinks the state of emergency should remain, he or she can call in the state Legislature for a remote emergency session where they can confirm or veto a 30-day extension.

There have been a couple other bills with similar language that have passed the House and Senate, however this bill rolls back the governor’s rule-suspending powers and gives the assembly the authority to rescind State Health Officer orders.

The bill passed 73-19.

