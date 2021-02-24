Advertisement

Prosecutors seeking third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors are asking to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin,

the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has agreed to consider

this request. Last year Judge Peter Cahill dismissed that charge, saying that prosecutors would have to show Chauvin’s intentional

conduct was “eminently dangerous to others” and not just Floyd. Prosecutors asked Cahill to restore the charge this month,

citing another case involving a Minneapolis police officer. Jury selection begins March 8th for Derek Chauvin, who is charged

with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

