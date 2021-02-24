Advertisement

Police needs your help finding a missing teen

(WHSV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help finding a runaway teen.

Police say 16-year-old Ashton Kirk left home on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black vest, blue jeans, and tan-colored cowboy boots. The police didn’t provide a picture of him.

If you know where he is, call the police at 320-763-6631.

