Police needs your help finding a missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help finding a runaway teen.

Police say 16-year-old Ashton Kirk left home on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black vest, blue jeans, and tan-colored cowboy boots. The police didn’t provide a picture of him.

If you know where he is, call the police at 320-763-6631.

