Police looking for person of interest in theft case
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking for a man who they’ve identified as a person of interest in a theft case.
They got a report of a theft on Saturday morning at the Syn Laundromat located at 1033 W. Lincoln Ave. If you know who he is, call the police at (218) 332-5555 and reference case #21005087.
