Police looking for person of interest in theft case

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking for a man who they’ve identified as a person of interest in a theft case.

They got a report of a theft on Saturday morning at the Syn Laundromat located at 1033 W. Lincoln Ave. If you know who he is, call the police at (218) 332-5555 and reference case #21005087.

