Photojournalist

(KMVT)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY/KXJB, a #1 NBC/CBS/CW powerhouse in booming Fargo, North Dakota is looking for a creative photojournalist. We do eight hours of news and local programming a day and have an aggressive, market leading web/mobile presence.

We need someone who understands how to craft great stories through great visuals and compelling sound and someone who thrives on breaking news. We are also looking for someone who knows how to gather facts and doesn’t need a reporter to tell a story. Our photographers also operate the Valley News Live drone so current certification or willingness to learn is a plus.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k), competitive salary, a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required.

You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to:

Renee Nygren
 Asst. News Director
 Valley News Live
 1350 21st Avenue South
Fargo, ND 58103

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

