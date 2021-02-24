Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -One person is in stable condition after a crash at the intersection of Sheyenne and 32nd Avenue south in West Fargo Tuesday night. Authorities say three vehicles were involved. The call came in as road conditions were deteriorating and becoming slippery because of wet snow. This is one of several that happened in a short period of time. Others are being reported on both interstates through Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.