Person hit along interstate, suspects take off and later arrested

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two men are under arrest and one person is hurt after a wild and scary crash along I-94 in Otter Tail County.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 near the Fergus Falls overpass bridge along I-94.

It started when one vehicle crashed along the interstate and the driver got out to check on the damage. While that person was out of the vehicle, another car came along and hit that person, smashed into a tow truck and third vehicle before sliding off into the median.

The two men in that vehicle then got out and ran along some railroad tracks. Eventually, authorities were able to find the two men and arrest them.

The person that was hit by the vehicle is hurt, but authorities aren’t releasing the victim’s current condition.

No names have been released in the crash and the situation remains under investigation.

