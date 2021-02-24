News - Producer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a creative producer to craft our #1 rated newscasts. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing, pacing and wants to be part of a creative, aggressive and growing team.Job Summary:Our next producer will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies in our daily news gathering and reporting. Our producers are smart with good news judgment, strong broadcast and online writing skills. Critical thinking abilities are essential.Your responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:⁍ Write and edit stories for broadcast⁍ Prepare stories for our online audience⁍ Fundamental understanding of online publishing⁍ Be able to work under extreme deadlines

Requirements⁍ Must be able to use non-linear editing software⁍ Must be familiar with online publishing and social media platforms and understand how they fit into the news gathering process◘ Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings by searching and attach resume

