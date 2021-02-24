News - Multi-Media Journalist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are in search of a creative and aggressive Multimedia Journalist for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our #1 position in broadcast our digital presence is market leading with a social media footprint that dwarfs our closest competition.Job Summary:We need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives on breaking news. The ideal candidate must be able to generate creative story ideas and know how to work contacts for leads. You must have an edge and be able to stand out to be successful in this position. In today’s newsroom it’s critical that you can write, shoot and edit your own stories for both on-air and online and help grow our social media platforms.Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:* Generate leads and develop contacts in the community* Report through the week* Help write copy for the newscasts and edit for newscasts* Write copy for valleynewslive.com

*Shoot and edit stories for broadcast*Prepare stories for our online audience*Generate creative and customer focused story ideas*Report live when needed*May anchor and produce as needed◘ Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings(scroll midway page)

