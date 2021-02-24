News - Anchor/Reporter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.About KVLY/Valley News Live:We are in search of an upbeat and talented anchor for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom. Our newsroom produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our market leading position in broadcast our digital and social media presence dwarfs our closest competition. If you want a challenging position with a growing and thriving multi-media organization backed by one of the largest media companies in the country then we need to talk.Job Summary/Description:This is a senior level position within our organization and as a newsroom leader the perfect candidate will have 5-10 years or more of anchoring experience. Our anchors are also gifted storytellers and we need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives in a breaking news environment.Your responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:* Anchor and Report* Help write copy for the newscasts* Write copy for valleynewslive.com

Requirements

5-10 years or more of anchoring experience preferred* Knowledge of social media systems (Facebook, Twitter etc)* Ability to edit and shoot video using non-linear systems◘ If you feel you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach your resume

Additional Info

