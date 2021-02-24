New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man hunt continues tonight for a man Fargo Police say is responsible for a triple shooting at a downtown bar over the weekend.

Police need your help finding 43-year-old Brandon Grant, who police say is considered armed and dangerous.

Tonight, shocking new video shows the seconds before gunshots rang out at the Bismarck Tavern.

The video was posted to our Facebook page. It’s one that’s gone viral online after it was originally shared on Snapchat.

You can see in the video one man aggressively holds a chair in the air before it’s taken away, while the rest of the group seems to be physically fighting with someone in the middle of the circle.

Yesterday, bartenders of the Bismarck told Valley News Live the fight broke out at the back of the bar near the pool tables. Fargo Police have not released a motive behind the fight or the shooting.

What we see next in the video is who appears to be Brandon Grant emerge from the center of the fight circle and make his way out the back door while others continue to push one another.

Bartenders tell Valley News Live around ten gun shots rang out just seconds after that video ended which left three victims behind with multiple bullet wounds.

Fargo Police say all three victims are still in the hospital, and say while their injuries are not life threatening, they are serious.

Fargo Police tell Valley News Live their investigations unit is aware of this video, and they are still asking the public if you have any other photos or videos from Saturday night to send it to them immediately. You can call your tip in to 701-241-1407, or text the word “Fargopd” to 847411 with your tip.

