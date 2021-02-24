Advertisement

Make-A-Wish: Meet McKenzie

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just two more days until we team up with Make-A-Wish for their “Miles for Smiles” drive. We’re introducing you to amazing, local “Wish Kids” all week, leading up to the drive on Thursday where you can donate your Delta or United airline miles.

Tonight, we meet McKenzie, whose wish to meet Spongebob turned out to be greater than she could have ever imagined.

Laughing at Spongebob and snuggling with her mom helped 8-year old McKenzie get through a lot of rough nights.

When she was just 6 weeks old, McKenzie was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. She and her family have missed out on so much because of her susceptible nervous system.

For her wish, McKenzie just wanted to meet Mr. Squarepants, but her trip was so much more. She also got to meet Belle and the other princesses, spending time at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, all while soaking up the Florida sun.

For her family, it was everything. Time away from their Carrington home together. Check-ups and hospital visits were the last thing on their minds.

By donating your miles on Thursday, you can help give kids like McKenzie - and their families - memories to last a lifetime.

