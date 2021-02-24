Large Michigan drug ring accused of dealing opioids on three ND Native American reservations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirty people are under federal investigation involving several drug trafficking cases on three Native American reservations.

North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says the investigation into the ‘Reub Gang’ started in the summer of 2020 and deals with significant oxycodone and fentanyl dealers based out of Detroit, Michigan. Wrigley says the suspects targeted and preyed on low-level dealers across Indian Country in North Dakota. Wrigley says of the 30 suspects, 22 are from the Detroit-metro, while only eight others are from North Dakota.

Wrigley stated in a conference Wednesday morning that his office currently has 50 criminal counts in the case so far, and called it an ongoing investigation.

Only a few of the suspects involved in the case were able to be named, as several of them have yet to be taken into custody. Wrigley says all of them are well known to law enforcement, and says many of them will be taken to jail in the coming hours and days.

Wrigley stated social media played a large role in the case, as many of those involved posted their proceeds from drug exchanges and other criminal activity.

Wrigley alleges the quantity of the opioids that the ‘Reub Gang’ moved into North Dakota in the last four years ‘represents a very significant proportion of the total opioids coming into the state of North Dakota.’ He stated that amounts to tens of millions of dollars worth of opioids.

More information on this case will be coming out in the coming days on this case. Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

