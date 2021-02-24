House a total loss following a fire

Wadena County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A house fire is a total loss after a fire in Wadena County, Minnesota.

Around 8:54 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire in section 32 of Meadow Township.

The caller said everyone was out of the house.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

There was a propane tank on the north side of the home that crews were able to turn off.

It was also learned that there were several oxygen tanks inside the home.

Members of the Sebeka Fire Department, Menahga Fire Department, and the Wadena Fire Department fought the fire for a period of time and were able to extinguish the fire.

However, the mobile home was a complete loss.

No one was injured.

The case is pending investigation with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.