Great Plains Food Bank switching to recovery efforts to help those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many across the state of North Dakota but there are some organizations that stepped up to help people during these trying times.

One of those groups is the Great Plains Food Bank, who reported earlier this month record numbers for 2020. They provided 17.7 million meals which was nearly five million more than in 2019.

“You learn pretty quickly that this is really a needed resource for a lot of who depend on us.” said Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde.

The Great Plains is now switching their focus for the foreseeable future towards recovery efforts in the community.

“We kind of shifted our language to more of a recovery effort,” said Slinde. “We need to be prepared to serve everyone that is need because it’s a crucial time for a lot of people.”

Those looking to volunteer, click here to see the schedules at their location on 1720 3rd Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.