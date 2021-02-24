Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former WF school teacher has been charged with luring a minor by computer. The charge was announced Wednesday afternoon by authorities against Ron Thompson. Authorities say they received a tip from out of state. Searches of his home and school were conducted. The investigation has not turned up any evidence involving local victims. Look for more on this story shortly.
