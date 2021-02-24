Advertisement

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Minnesota’s largest gas utilities are warning about sky high heating bills because of the...
Minnesota’s largest gas utilities are warning about sky high heating bills because of the historic cold wave in the South and the state’s stretch of subzero weather.(WSAZ)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s largest gas utilities are warning about sky high heating bills because of the historic cold wave in the South and the state’s stretch of subzero weather.

At a special meeting by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Tuesday, members were told February heating bills could be $400 more. The addition charge isn’t expected to show up on customers’ bills until September and the cost would normally be spread over a 12-month period.

The spike comes at a time when past due bills continue to mount as both CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

