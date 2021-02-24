Advertisement

Fargo native & NFL star bringing unique competition to Block 9

Fargo Able Games is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and NFL center for the New...
Fargo Able Games is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and NFL center for the New York Jets and Kim Pladson, Executive Director of TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics. McGovern was looking for a way to give back to his community.(Valley News Live)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo native is bringing his NFL muscle to a unique CrossFit competition.

Fargo Able Games is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and NFL center for the New York Jets and Kim Pladson, Executive Director of TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics.

McGovern says he was looking for a way to give back to his community. He says having experienced such joy working with special-needs athletes at TNT and while at the University of Missouri, the idea was a no-brainer.

The Fargo Able Games is happening May 14th-15th at Block 9 in downtown Fargo.

This charity event celebrates the abilities of all its competitors from the highly skilled athlete to individuals with special needs.

Organizers say the Able Games fosters and celebrates an inclusive environment with all participants competing on the floor at the same time.

Proceeds from Fargo Able Games will help fund more opportunities for adults and children with special needs to participate in physical fitness programs at TNT Kids’ Fitness and Gymnastics.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Latest News

A press conference is being held at the Federal Courthouse in Fargo regarding charges in a...
News Conference - Charges in a large drug distribution ring on three North Dakota Indian Reservations
Police needs your help finding a missing teen
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
761 new Covid cases, 9 more deaths in Minnesota
118 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota