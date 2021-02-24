Fargo native & NFL star bringing unique competition to Block 9

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo native is bringing his NFL muscle to a unique CrossFit competition.

Fargo Able Games is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and NFL center for the New York Jets and Kim Pladson, Executive Director of TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics.

McGovern says he was looking for a way to give back to his community. He says having experienced such joy working with special-needs athletes at TNT and while at the University of Missouri, the idea was a no-brainer.

The Fargo Able Games is happening May 14th-15th at Block 9 in downtown Fargo.

This charity event celebrates the abilities of all its competitors from the highly skilled athlete to individuals with special needs.

Organizers say the Able Games fosters and celebrates an inclusive environment with all participants competing on the floor at the same time.

Proceeds from Fargo Able Games will help fund more opportunities for adults and children with special needs to participate in physical fitness programs at TNT Kids’ Fitness and Gymnastics.

