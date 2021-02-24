Advertisement

Clay County receiving more vaccination dosage this week

Just last week, Clay County received 900 first dose and 200 second dose vaccines. This week, they have received 1,300 of both first and second dose vaccines.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health says they are receiving more vaccination doses this week.

This week, Clay County has received 1,300 first doses and 1,300 second doses.

These vaccination doses will be administered today, Thursday and Friday.

Last week, Clay County administered 900 second doses and 200 first doses.

So far in Clay County, 7,940 patients have received the first dose and 3,829 patients received the second dose.

With the devastating winter weather impacting the United States, Clay County also saw vaccine delays.

“We did have a delay and had to cancel 100 people last Friday,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing. “We rode it out until Friday but didn’t end up with our vaccine due to the weather delays last week. We had to reschedule them so it’s a little heavier for us this week.”

Health officials say the side effects of having both doses of the vaccine are a 24 hour feeling of having the flu, fevers, headaches and body aches.

These experts recommend Tylenol and Ibuprofen.

