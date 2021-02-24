Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May

No restart date for US cruises has been determined
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

A date for the return of cruise operations in the United States hasn’t been set yet, according to Carnival.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Latest News

An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Arizona man fakes kidnapping to get out of work
Thompson
Former WF teacher charged with luring a minor by computer
William Burns is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to...
CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington