Advertisement

Bemidji police say suspicious person claims are unfounded

Police lights byMan arrested on child abuse charges night
Police lights byMan arrested on child abuse charges night(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is now investigating after numerous posts circulating on social media that discuss being followed or watched by individuals in businesses or in parking lots. Authorities say officers have been diligently investigating the incidents that have been reported to the department.

This has included speaking with victims and witnesses and others about the incidents. It also included watching numerous surveillance videos of the area, both inside and outside the businesses. Authorities say they recognize the concerns and fear of the individual who reported the incident to the department. The circumstances as they observed them would lead anyone to be suspicious of others and what was happening at that time.

With the benefit of hindsight and a complete investigation, we have concluded that this incident was not as it appeared to the victim at the time. This does not diminish the fear or concern the victim felt at the time. However, there does not appear to be a group of individuals following others in our community with malicious intent.

Police say this is a great opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident
Person thrown from vehicle in multi vehicle crash
Person thrown from vehicle in West Fargo crash
Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
ND man charged with felony animal cruelty
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Latest News

Police lights
Teen is facing life threatening injuries after crash in Grand Forks
Minnesota’s largest gas utilities are warning about sky high heating bills because of the...
February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills
Great Plains Food Bank
News - Great Plains Food Bank
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic