Bemidji police say suspicious person claims are unfounded

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is now investigating after numerous posts circulating on social media that discuss being followed or watched by individuals in businesses or in parking lots. Authorities say officers have been diligently investigating the incidents that have been reported to the department.

This has included speaking with victims and witnesses and others about the incidents. It also included watching numerous surveillance videos of the area, both inside and outside the businesses. Authorities say they recognize the concerns and fear of the individual who reported the incident to the department. The circumstances as they observed them would lead anyone to be suspicious of others and what was happening at that time.

With the benefit of hindsight and a complete investigation, we have concluded that this incident was not as it appeared to the victim at the time. This does not diminish the fear or concern the victim felt at the time. However, there does not appear to be a group of individuals following others in our community with malicious intent.

Police say this is a great opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

