118 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,440 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 28 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.15 percent.

There are now 702 active cases in North Dakota, with 28 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.