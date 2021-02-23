Water main break floods streets in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our recent cold temps and then sudden warming has claimed a water main victim in north Fargo.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, authorities learned of a water main break along 7th St and 6th Ave. N.

Our crew on scene saw water spewing up from the sidewalk and flooding the nearby street.

As of this writing, no utility crews were on scene working to fix it.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.