Vehicle falls through ice on Lake Traverse

Lake Traverse map
Lake Traverse map(Google maps)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST
TRAVERSE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are doing okay after falling through the ice on Lake Traverse.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported seeing it fall at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Chad Schmidt was in his fish house at the time when he heard something out of the ordinary that made him look out the window and that’s when he saw the vehicle sinking into the lake. Schmidt grabbed a tow strap and pulled the victims out of the water.

The victims were identified as 56-year-old Pete Katalinas and 72-year-old Lloyd Nelson. They refused medical attention and were later taken home by the Sheriff’s Office.

