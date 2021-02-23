Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
“States will now receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when...
White House COVID briefing: States to get 14.5 million doses
In this image made from video, cars drive through the used vehicle lot at a LaFontaine auto...
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday