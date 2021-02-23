Sanford’s Vice President discuss increasing vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin discussed the increase of vaccination distribution from Pfizer and Moderna’s announcement last night.

Executives from Pfizer and Moderna say that vaccine distribution will double and even triple from normal.

Dr. Doug Griffin says because of the increase, the vaccine allocation for the week is 2,000.

As the weather pushed back many deliveries across the United States, Sanford saw the same impact.

Many vaccine appointments had to be rescheduled a few days to even a week.

Sanford is currently playing catch up to get everybody back on track.

Fargo Cass Public Health and Essentia Health say they did not see an impact.

Grand Forks Public Health Department say vaccine shipments impacted by weather delay should start arriving this week.

The current vaccination group continues to be 1B, those 75 and older and age 65 and older with two or more health conditions.

Dr. Doug Griffin says there is no firm date for when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be utilized but says the understanding was for the end of the month.

