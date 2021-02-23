North Dakota flu rates trending low

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s flu rates are very low this season, at 159 cases so far. Last year at this time we had more than 7,000 cases.

The Department of Health tracks the information in seasons from October to May. In the 2019-2020 season North Dakota saw 7,868 by this time. The 2018-2019 season saw a total of 7,906 cases.

Last year was an unusually bad year early on in North Dakota.

“Influenza is kind of a tricky virus in that it is very variable from season to season, which makes predicting each influenza season often difficult,” said Levi Schlosser, epidemiologist.

Schlosser said it’s possible that COVID precautions cut down the flu counts, but it’s hard to be sure how much any one measure did.

“Even though it’s low now it could change in the next couple weeks. Influenza is a really variable virus,” said Schlosser.

Schlosser recommends people get the flu vaccine and keep up with social distancing and washing your hands to keep the disease under control.

