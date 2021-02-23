Advertisement

NDT - Show Wrap - February 23

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire

Latest News

Weather - Noon Weather - February 23
Weather - Noon Weather - February 23
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
513 new Covid cases, 1 more death in Minnesota
Dilworth Middle School, Aug. 2020
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools returning to in-person learning
105 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota