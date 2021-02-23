ND working to reduce suicide rates across state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State of North Dakota is working to lower the rates of suicide with multiple grants for prevention efforts.

This grant effort comes as the state reports 18.8 percent of North Dakota high school students say they seriously considered attempting suicide in 2019, that’s compared to 12.4 percent in 2009. This survey was conducted before the COVID pandemic, where mental health problems increased or worsened.

The most recent data from 2018 also shows nearly a quarter or 22.8 percent of North Dakota college students have reported suicidal thoughts.

In a release, the state says it plans to award up to 19 grants with a total of $750,000 available.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the crisis hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Learn more about the grant application process here.

