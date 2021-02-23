Advertisement

ND man charged with felony animal cruelty

Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies(AP)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man, accused of feeding moldy hay and denying water to numerous horses

that wound up dead or sick, has now been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Mercer County Deputies found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals over the weekend on Shanan Weigum’s property in Zap out

in Mercer County. They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition, as well as 4 dead lambs.

