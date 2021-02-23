Advertisement

ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill

Weapons
Weapons(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In another round of votes regarding weapons and states of emergency, the state House passed a bill that changes ownership during a state of emergency.

The bill bans restrictions to the sale, registration, and/or ownership of dangerous weapons during a declared emergency.

North Dakota law already has legislation like this for firearms and ammunition.

Last week, the House failed another bill that would’ve expanded the number of public places where dangerous weapons could be carried.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting

Latest News

Downtown fight before shooting
New video shows what happened seconds before downtown triple bar shooting
Bismarck State Capitol
North Dakota Senate breaks for mid-session vacation
New video moments before downtown shooting
Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - New video seconds before Bismarck shooting
News - 6:00PM News February 23 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 23 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 23 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 23 - Part 2