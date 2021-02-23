Advertisement

ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill

Masks
Masks(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - By only two votes, the North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that would make mask mandates illegal in the future.

The issue of mask mandates was hotly debated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and which level of government should be the one to issue a mandate.

A small group of lawmakers said no level of government should be allowed to order the use of masks, arguing it was an infringement of freedoms.

“Our state is not a prison camp,” Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said.

However, opposers of the bill said while they don’t like wearing masks, they said there are times when public health and safety must take a higher priority.

The House of Representatives has a mask mandate in their chambers and committee rooms.

