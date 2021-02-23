ND House approves sports betting and online poker bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Lawmakers have mixed feelings on how many gambling activities should be legalized in North Dakota. And today’s tight votes on legalizing sports betting and online live poker reflect that.

With lawmakers indecisive, they’re looking towards letting North Dakota voters decide.

Resolutions attached the bills would place a measure on the next general election ballot in 2022.

This would allow the voters to ultimately decide whether or not they want sports betting and online poker legalized in the state.

Lawmakers in support say it would allow the state to monitor the industry.

“There’s thousands of people in the state of North Dakota who are playing online poker. It’s not regulated. It’s not taxed. We don’t know for sure if the machines are fair or not because we don’t know anything about it,” said Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo.

The bills and resolutions all passed through the House, but with narrow margins.

Those against this effort are opposed to extending most gaming activities saying they create opportunities for people to develop gambling problems.

