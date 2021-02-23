“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police say the Metro Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals helped get a man they “considered armed and dangerous” off the streets.

They say Oliver Tye is now in custody.

He was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Arbors on January 24th.

Police say Tye was located and taken into custody on February 22nd in Fargo.

Our previous reporting on Tye is below.

