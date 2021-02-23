Advertisement

“Armed and Dangerous” suspect now in custody

Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless...
Oliver Tye was arrested on February 22, 2021 in Fargo for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police say the Metro Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals helped get a man they “considered armed and dangerous” off the streets.

They say Oliver Tye is now in custody.

He was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Arbors on January 24th.

Police say Tye was located and taken into custody on February 22nd in Fargo.

