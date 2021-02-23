Make-A-Wish: Meet Reece

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is teaming up with Make-A-Wish for the “Miles for Smiles” Drive this Thursday, February 25. All week, we’ll be introducing you to amazing “Wish Kids” from our area who you can help take flight by donating your unused United or Delta airline miles.

Reece is a 13-year-old North Dakota teen whose wish was to go surfing in Australia. At first, he was skeptical about the 14-hour-flight; but he aced it, just like everything else he’s overcome. Reece was born with only half a heart. Still, his family and friends say, he manages to have one of the biggest hearts they’ve ever seen.

Thanks to donors like you, Reece got to pet his favorite animal, snorkel around the Great Barrier Reef and hang out with his favorite lifeguard from his favorite show.

However, his trip almost didn’t happen. Just before they were set to go, Reece found out he needed a long, rigorous surgery to insert rods into his back. He was at risk for organ failure. His mom says looking forward to his wish helped get him through those days.

By donating your unused miles on Thursday, you can help give kids like Reece the adventure of a lifetime.

