Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire

Latest News

News - Making Reece's wish come true
Make-A-Wish: Meet Reece
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 22
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Feb 22
News - Making Reece's wish come true
News - Making Reece's wish come true
News - 10:00PM News Feb 22 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 22 - Part 1
News - Fargo City Commissioner discusses Downtown Bar shooting
News - Fargo City Commissioner discusses Downtown Bar shooting