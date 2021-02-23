Advertisement

House passes 3-cent per-gallon gas tax hike in North Dakota

The proposal also raises the annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles
(John Raoux | (AP Photo/John Raoux))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota House has passed a bill that adds another 3 cents per gallon to the state’s gas tax to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges.

The tax hasn’t been raised in North Dakota since 2005.

If the Senate approves, adding 3 cents to the current 23-cent a-gallon gas tax would still keep it below surrounding states. The closest is South Dakota at 28 cents per gallon.

The proposal also raises the annual fee on electric vehicles from $120 to $200, on hybrid vehicles from $50 to $100 and on electric motorcycles from $20 to $50.

The bill would generate about $44 million in additional revenue over a two-year budget cycle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

