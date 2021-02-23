Advertisement

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack confirmed to reprise role as USDA Secretary

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a rare show of bipartisanship, former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will reprise his role as Agriculture Secretary following a 92-7 vote in the U.S Senate, Tuesday.

The Senate Agriculture Committee approved Vilsack following a friendly committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 2, where Vilsack faced questions on industry challenges and trade. During his testimony, he pledged to focus on COVID-19 recovery and climate change initiatives.

While Democrats appear to be sold on his agenda, Republicans, like fellow Iowan Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), say they are drawn to his more moderate side, citing his experience and midwestern values.

“He has exactly the experience we need and the midwestern roots to understand the needs of our farmers and ranchers,” said Ernst.

In addition to serving two teams as the governor of Iowa, Vilsack spent eight years as President Obama’s Agriculture Secretary. After a 4-year hiatus, he’ll be back in the saddle again, but it’s for that reason some fear his ideas may be antiquated.

“He did a lot of lip service for climate change in his first eight years,” said Lilliston. “Now he’s going have to act. What steps is he going to take to build a more resilient farming system?”

Civil rights advocates have also expressed concern, criticizing Vilsack for not doing enough to combat alleged long-standing discrimination in the department.

Vilsack has vowed to make “racial justice and equity” a priority.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Jon_Decker_Interview_January_22
Gray TV’s White House correspondent talks about early days of Biden presidency
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Senator Hoeven releases statement on unrest at U.S. Capitol
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer would consider a $2000 stimulus payment