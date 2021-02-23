Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high
Social distancing participation goes down
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.
A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.
That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.
The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.
Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.
