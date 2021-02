FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce held their Economic Outlook 2021 event last week and Chamber President, Shannon Full, shares the details and what areas of focus they’ll be working on in our community over the next year.

The Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce held their Economic Outlook 2021 event last week and Chamber... Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.