Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools returning to in-person learning

The district says students will return beginning Monday, March 8th or March 15th.
Dilworth Middle School, Aug. 2020
Dilworth Middle School, Aug. 2020(staff)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District will return to full-time in-person learning by mid-March.

The district says students will return beginning either March 8th or March 15th. They’re waiting for district leadership to meet and decide the exact date sometime this week.

The district is asking parents to to complete a survey for each of their children to let them know which students are returning full time in-person and which students will be full-time distance learning.

DGF says staff who requested the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose and many have received their second dose. Additional staff members will receive their second dose in the next few weeks.

