Cannabis voted down, but another bill gaining steam

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday afternoon, North Dakota lawmakers defeated a resolution that would’ve put North Dakota on the path to legal cannabis.

The resolution didn’t offer many specifics on what legalization would look like, but would have put cannabis as a legal substance in the State Constitution.

The resolution called for a ballot measure in November of 2022.

In the coming days, the House will be voting on a different bill that legalizes recreational marijuana.

Over the past week, HB 1420 has grown from nine pages installing legalization to more than 40 pages.

