6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident

Federal Dam, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old girl is dead following a snowmobile accident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday afternoon in Gould Township in rural Federal Dam, MN.

A 35-year-old woman and the child were riding a snowmobile in their yard when the snowmobile hit a stump, launched it down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in Bemidji for treatment. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

