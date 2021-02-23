Advertisement

6-year-old girl dies in snowmobile accident

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal Dam, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old girl is dead following a snowmobile accident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday afternoon in Gould Township in rural Federal Dam, MN.

A 35-year-old woman and the child were riding a snowmobile in their yard when the snowmobile hit a stump, launched it down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in Bemidji for treatment. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

