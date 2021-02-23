105 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 105 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,439 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 26 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.43 percent.

There are now 619 active cases in North Dakota, with 31 patients hospitalized.

