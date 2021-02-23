Advertisement

105 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 105 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death reported in the state.

In total, 1,439 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 26 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.43 percent.

There are now 619 active cases in North Dakota, with 31 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Grant
Fargo Police name suspect behind Saturday night’s shooting
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
513 new Covid cases, 1 more death in Minnesota
Dilworth Middle School, Aug. 2020
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools returning to in-person learning
Sanford’s Vice President discuss increasing vaccine distribution
House passes 3-cent per-gallon gas tax hike in North Dakota