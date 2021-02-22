Advertisement

Suspect dead, MN K9 injured in Twin Cities shoot-out

A shooting was reported.
A shooting was reported.
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is dead and a Twin Cities K9 was wounded after a carjacking in Isanti County.

It started yesterday afternoon as an armed carjacking in Blaine, and ended in a shootout north of town.

Police say after the car was disabled, two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting.

One of the men was killed, and the other was arrested.

Anoka police K9 “Bravo” was shot and rushed to an emergency vet for treatment, but is expected to survive.

Bravo received a donated bullet and stab protective vest in 2019. It’s not clear, though, if he was wearing it when he was shot.

Officials say one officer was treated for a minor injury, but didn’t say what kind of injuries the officer suffered.

