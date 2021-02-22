Advertisement

Someone shot out the windows of a West Fargo tattoo parlor

Shattered glass vandalism graphic.
Shattered glass vandalism graphic.(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department needs some help solving a crime that happened at a tattoo parlor over the weekend.

Someone shot out the windows at Shades of Grey Tattoos. The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning around 11am.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured. If you know something about this incident, West Fargo Police would like you to give them a call at (701) 433-5500.

