Single Car Crash in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 7:43AM on Monday February 22nd a car taking the ramp from southbound

Highway 89 to eastbound Highway 2 near Wilton in Beltrami County lost control due to the icy roads and rolled into the ditch,

coming to a rest on its roof. The driver was a 66 year old Bemidji resident who suffered no injuries and the passenger was an 89

year old from Bemidji who was taken to Sanford Bemidji Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

