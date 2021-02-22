Advertisement

REPORTS: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash

(ap newsroom)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Daily Journal reports that charges have been filed against Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelly Backman for one count of misconduct by a public officer and one count of fourth-degree DWI involving a high-speed chase.

Court documents say on October 2nd, Otter Tail County deputies were involved in an undercover operation at arrest 30-year-old Cody James Freitag on several outstanding felony warrants. Documents say deputies Kelly Backman and Michael Wing tried arresting Freitag at a gas station near the 1200 block of N. Union Ave. in Fergus Falls, but Freitag hit Deputy Wing’s squad car, jumped the curb, and drove through the grass before accelerating at high speeds. Documents say Freitag later failed to yield at the stop sign at Union Avenue striking a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The Daily Journal says Backman continued to pursuit Freitag, and that is when Freitag crashed into another vehicle.

The crash killed 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his wife 71-year-old Diane Christianson. The autopsy of Steven revealed significant internal injuries, including multiple broken ribs, a severed spinal column and significant lacerations to the heart. Diane’s autopsy revealed broken ribs, lacerations to the lung and heart, as well as multiple skull fractures.

30-year-old Cody James Freitag is charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer.

