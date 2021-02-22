Records: California man sold lethal fentanyl pills to Jamestown man, charged with homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A California man is charged with homicide after court documents say he dealt a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Jamestown man.

32-year-old Jordan McKay of Sacramento, Calif., is charged with one felony count of negligent homicide for the death of Dylan Warkenthien.

Documents say officers were called on Jan. 15 for a drug overdose in the 500 block of 4th Ave. S.E. in Jamestown. When officers arrived, they found Warkenthien dead.

During a search of the victim’s room, officers found a bag with four ‘M30′ pills in them. These pills are known to law enforcement as they are counterfeit pills disguised as Oxycodone, but are actually fentanyl. Fargo and Jamestown Police issued a warning about the dangerous pills back in January.

Text messages recovered between the victim and McKay showed McKay planned to sell seven Percocet pills to the victim on Jan. 15.

Documents say a search warrant found 45 more ‘M30′ pills at McKay’s home. McKay later admitted to officer he sold seven of the ‘M30′ pills to the victim that afternoon.

A drug screen of the victim’s blood positively identified the presence of fentanyl.

