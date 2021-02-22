Advertisement

Records: California man sold lethal fentanyl pills to Jamestown man, charged with homicide

McKay mugshot
McKay mugshot(Stutsman County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A California man is charged with homicide after court documents say he dealt a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Jamestown man.

32-year-old Jordan McKay of Sacramento, Calif., is charged with one felony count of negligent homicide for the death of Dylan Warkenthien.

Documents say officers were called on Jan. 15 for a drug overdose in the 500 block of 4th Ave. S.E. in Jamestown. When officers arrived, they found Warkenthien dead.

During a search of the victim’s room, officers found a bag with four ‘M30′ pills in them. These pills are known to law enforcement as they are counterfeit pills disguised as Oxycodone, but are actually fentanyl. Fargo and Jamestown Police issued a warning about the dangerous pills back in January.

Text messages recovered between the victim and McKay showed McKay planned to sell seven Percocet pills to the victim on Jan. 15.

Documents say a search warrant found 45 more ‘M30′ pills at McKay’s home. McKay later admitted to officer he sold seven of the ‘M30′ pills to the victim that afternoon.

A drug screen of the victim’s blood positively identified the presence of fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash
Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs
Rollover crash in Moorhead
UPDATE: Driver to be cited following rollover crash
NDDoH: 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Latest News

One person injured in snowmobile accident
AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty
As catalytic converter theft grows, lawmakers take notice
Kaufman mugshot
Arson suspect charged in Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
News - Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting - Noon Update