One person injured in snowmobile accident

THORPE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a snowmobile accident.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. in the Paul Bunyan State Forest in Thorpe Township, 2 miles east of Hubbard County Rd. 91.

The Sheriff’s Office says William Scepaniak riding his snowmobile on Steamboat Forest Road when he lost control of it. It went down a steep ditch where it hit a tree. First responders found him down a steep hill after being thrown from the snowmobile.

Scepaniak was complaining of head, back, and leg pain. First Responders used a rescue sled to transport him to a North Memorial Ambulance. He was then transported by helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.