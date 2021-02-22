Advertisement

One person injured in snowmobile accident

(KJCT)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THORPE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a snowmobile accident.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. in the Paul Bunyan State Forest in Thorpe Township, 2 miles east of Hubbard County Rd. 91.

The Sheriff’s Office says William Scepaniak riding his snowmobile on Steamboat Forest Road when he lost control of it. It went down a steep ditch where it hit a tree. First responders found him down a steep hill after being thrown from the snowmobile.

Scepaniak was complaining of head, back, and leg pain. First Responders used a rescue sled to transport him to a North Memorial Ambulance. He was then transported by helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital.

